KZ Cash (KZC) Hits Market Cap of $1,415.88

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,415.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005665 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00582502 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00171133 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.