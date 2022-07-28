LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 59,532 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,532 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $67,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.