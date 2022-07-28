LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,154 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,079,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 749,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Farfetch Price Performance

Farfetch stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 360,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,229. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.08. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

