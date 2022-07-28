LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $50.26 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $593.16. 30,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

