LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 3,397 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.93. 40,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

