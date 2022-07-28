Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 620 ($7.47) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.06) to GBX 678 ($8.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.23) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.82) to GBX 755 ($9.10) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.50.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.