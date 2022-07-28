Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LGI stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.