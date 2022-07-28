LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $18,039.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033114 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

