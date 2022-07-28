LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.98

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 12234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -11.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,794,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

