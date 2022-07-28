LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.23. LendingClub shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 60,795 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

