LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.23. LendingClub shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 60,795 shares trading hands.
The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
