Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Position Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

