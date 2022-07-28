Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

