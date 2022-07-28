Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 106,540 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

