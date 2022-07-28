Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 6,707 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,592.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

