Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,729,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 208,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 73,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

