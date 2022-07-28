Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

