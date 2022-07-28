LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 7,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,594. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

