Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$130.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.50.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE L traded up C$2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$119.71. 236,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,574. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$82.28 and a 52-week high of C$123.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0599998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

