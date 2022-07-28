Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

