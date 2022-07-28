Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Stantec Trading Up 2.1 %

Stantec stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.71%.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.