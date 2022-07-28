Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 396.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

