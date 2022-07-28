Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Trading Down 4.2%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.92. 722,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,189,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,720,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,286,152.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

