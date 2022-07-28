Lympo Market Token Reaches Market Cap of $48,633.29 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $48,633.29 and $316.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00858655 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001703 BTC.
About Lympo Market Token
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Lympo Market Token Coin Trading
