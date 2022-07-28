MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to $16.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MAG Silver by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MAG Silver by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

