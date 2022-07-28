MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 29,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 507,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.