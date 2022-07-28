MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Up 7.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.28 and last traded at C$17.19. 89,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 225,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 96.83.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.