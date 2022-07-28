Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

