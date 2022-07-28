Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Trading Up 0.3%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

MAGTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

