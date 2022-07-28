Main Street Research LLC Acquires 109 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DIA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.59. The company had a trading volume of 138,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,017. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.