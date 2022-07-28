Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.42. 62,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,243. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 175.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.