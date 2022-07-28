Main Street Research LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,549,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,669,568,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,902,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $839.10. The stock had a trading volume of 593,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. The company has a market cap of $869.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $714.91 and its 200-day moving average is $850.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

