Main Street Research LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

