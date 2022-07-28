Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.92. 37,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.