Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,588,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 134,988 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,536. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

