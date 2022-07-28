MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) President Abdulhamid Hersiburane Sells 700 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.00 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter worth $240,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.