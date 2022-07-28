Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.