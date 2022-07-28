ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

