Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 656.3% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGMLF stock opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Maple Gold Mines has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Maple Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

