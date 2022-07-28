Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 214,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 83.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 959,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 436,501 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 44.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 19.2% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 141,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

