Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 1.0 %

MCHX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 2.01. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

