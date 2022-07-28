Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 1.0 %
MCHX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 2.01. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
