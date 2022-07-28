Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,578 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $486,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.