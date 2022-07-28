Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.
Matador Resources Stock Up 8.6 %
Matador Resources stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.77.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.