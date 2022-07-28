Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Matador Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

