Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.31-$9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MATX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.79. 649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 81.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 36.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

