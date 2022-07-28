MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

MaxLinear stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

