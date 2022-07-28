MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
MaxLinear Price Performance
MaxLinear stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.