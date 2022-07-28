McDonald’s Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD opened at $258.89 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

