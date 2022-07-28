McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

MCD stock opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

