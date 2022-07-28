McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in McDonald’s by 350.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 341,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 645,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

