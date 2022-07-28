MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after buying an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 207,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,942,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

