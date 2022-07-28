MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 742,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,911. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

