MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 174,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 38,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.